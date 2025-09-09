This morning, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei blessed the building.

Peter Cooper said the CPO was very special because of the place it has held in Auckland's history. Photo / Alyse Wright

Cheshire Architects worked with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga to design the Chief Post Office (CPO) refurbishment.

The builders were Bracewell Construction, working on the 5500sq m of office space.

This central atrium has now become a gathering space. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

A new element has been created: a glass-roofed atrium in the former lightwell at the centre of the building.

That area is now a social gathering space. The atrium’s new floor is punctuated by the century-old stained-glass domes that allow light into the train station below.

Former Central Post Office this morning when the blessing was held.

New entry arches have replaced chromed doors that were introduced in the early 2000s.

A new 14m chandelier in the stairwell was designed by Cheshire Architects and Monmouth Glass. That features almost 50 petal-shaped bulbs.

CPO to be new home for NZ Super Fund. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

The builders removed the dropped ceilings from the early 2000s to reveal the heritage columns and cornices.

Air-conditioning and other services have been moved to allow better appreciation of original features, including restored steel-framed windows.

The CPO Building is targeting a 6 Green Star rating from the NZ Green Building Council.

Striking new light feature in the building. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

That would make it the first heritage building in New Zealand to receive that rating, only given after the building is occupied.

It is also targeting a gold rating from the International WELL Building Institute.

Matthew Cockram, Cooper and Company chief executive, said the CPO would contribute to the evolution of the downtown waterfront area.

Matthew Cockram of Cooper and Company. Photo / NZME

This week, the Herald reported the Super Fund generated returns of nearly 12% over the past year, beating its benchmarks and the wider market and seeing the fund grow to $85 billion.

Big new light fixture in the central stairwell of the upgraded former Chief Post Office Building. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

Set up in 2001 by Sir Michael Cullen, the fund is intended to partly pay for the ballooning future pension costs from New Zealand’s ageing population.

Chief executive Jo Townsend said that despite the fund being expected to start contributing funds to the Crown from 2028, it still had a long-term investment outlook.

“By 2028, we’re going to be a $100 billion fund. Paying $32m then is really easy to make available,” she said on Monday.

New steel-framed entry doors and heritage tiles and mosaics are a feature of the refurbished lobby. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

In 2022, the fund said it had negotiated a lease with Cooper and Company for space in the CPO.

Paula Steed, strategy and shared services general manager, said then: “By 2026 our current office space will become too small for what we will need.”

About 200 people worked at the business in 2022 but that was set to grow to about 300 employees.

“With a larger team, we need a larger space. We were attracted to the Chief Post Office building, which is currently being refurbished, as we will be able to have more of the team on the same floor.”

