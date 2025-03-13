The Flowers Building (centre, covered in scaffolding) is on Halsey St and part of Precinct Properties' Wynyard Quayside. Right is the new Beca House and left is the existing John Lysaght building. Photo / Precinct Properties
Hawkins is nearing completion of Precinct Properties’ first cross-laminated timber building in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter, refurbishing a heritage structure and building up and out behind it to create what is to be called Generator Pipiri Lane.
Scott Pritchard, Precinct chief executive, said the mass timber structure design was pickedfor its sustainability and the building would be leased under the company’s Generator flexible leasing model.
“We’re the largest flexible leasing providers in New Zealand,” he said on a construction site tour this week.
The timber came from Red Stag and Pritchard said the exterior cladding of the new addition would be stainless steel.
The roof design of the new building is also a reference to the heritage refurbished Mason Bros. building nearby, which is the Auckland headquarters for architects Warren and Mahoney.
Pritchard said the popular Generator would be able to expand its footprint with this new building and also fitted well with Wynyard Quayside’s stated vision to create a tech and innovation hub.
Generator Pipiri Lane is due to open this August. Pritchard said its top level could be used by other businesses including neighbours Beca because this was an events area with transparent roof features.
Up to 500 people would be able to gather in the new level-three venue, he said.
Eke Panuku said of the project: “The Flowers Building comprises a three-level annex to 124 Halsey. With sustainable building practice at the heart of its design, the Flowers building will boast a mass timber structure, resiliently designed to achieve 100% new build standard for seismic rating.”
Next door is Beca’s new headquarters, after that business left Pitt St in February and March.