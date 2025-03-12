From February until March, the advisory, design, and engineering consultancy has moved 1400 staff from 21 Pitt Street (floor plate 2000sq m) to Beca House, its new Wynyard Quarter waterfront building at 124 Halsey St (floor plate 2800sq m).

The $550 million Wynyard Quayside by Precinct Properties as at March, 2025. The new $300 million Beca House spans three buildings all interconnected, in an L-shaped floor layout between Pakenham St West (left) and Piripi Lane (right). The Flowers Building is shown in the centre with a saw-tooth roof and the lower grey John Lysaght building is to the far left. Halsey St is at the bottom of this image. Photo / Precinct Properties

Linzey said Project Momentum had resulted in the last group of 250 staff settling into the new offices spread across three separate but interconnected buildings, linked via air bridges, known to staff as Halsey East, Halsey West, and Pakenham.

Pritchard said one building on its own was too small for Beca “so we designed bridges part way through the process”.

The reception at Beca has an industrial appearance, in a nod to what the company does. Photo / Dean Purcell

Design or construction process?

“Both,” Pritchard said.

Scott Pritchard and Amelia Linzey inside the new Beca House. Photo / Dean Purcell

He paid special tribute to Warren and Mahoney design head Blair Johnston, saying Wynyard Quayside took many cues from that design practice’s neighbouring Auckland headquarters in the 1920s, character refurbished Mason Bros. building.

Lights also have an industrial edge to their design. Photo / Dean Purcell

A team led by Kate Henderson of Warren and Mahoney also did Beca’s interior design.

Engineering-style features abound. Each floor has open storage for the staff’s orange and black-branded site safety equipment bags. Walls surrounding elevators are clad in silver cable trays, laid vertically rather than the usual horizontal. Ceilings are without linings or tiles but are open to display silver-clad services.

Down at street level, looking towards the new Beca House (right). Photo / Dean Purcell

A ground-floor lobby café will open in May for the public and tenants, in a sunny spot facing east towards the city.

Carpet is a ‘70s-style orange and signs and bench-tops are made of recycled resin.

Beca wants a Platinum WELL certification of its fitout, which Linzey said was designed for staff health and wellbeing.

Never ones to miss an opportunity to showcase what they do - inside the new Beca House. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We hope to be one of only a few Platinum-certified workplaces in New Zealand,” she said.

Precinct is also targeting a 6-Star Green Star rating for the building and a 5-Star NABERSNZ energy rating.

The new $300 million Beca House is an L-shaped structure: main building to the right with its name on it, as well as the new structures behind the Flowers Building (centre, covered in scaffolding). This is as at March 10, 2025. Photo / Precinct Properties

Halsey St-facing floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to decks and the level two boardroom has been used for the first time.

“This move is part of our wider transformation programme on how our people experience and enjoy their work,” Linzey said.

There are breakout and co-lab spaces at the new Beca House. Photo / Dean Purcell

Moving to Wynyard Quarter into Warren and Mahoney-designed offices meant walking distance for many of its clients and other businesses Beca works with.

The new office design was strongly influenced by Beca’s work-sharing model across the Asia Pacific and took cues from Beca’s Melbourne office.

Site safety gear storage. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We’re a global business and we work collaboratively on our projects across the various geographies we work in. Our new workplace is our global hub,” she said, telling of many meeting spaces, breakout areas and the lunchroom which accommodated around 100 recently for an online meeting.

In a hot-desking introduction, only 900 desks are provided because Linzey said only about 800 to 900 people would be at Beca House on a particularly busy day even though staff numbers are 1400.

Care to dine? This is one of two new kitchen/lunch/dining areas which can also double for large-scale meetings. Photo / Dean Purcell

“You can choose to sit with your team or elsewhere in the building. As well as flexible desks, there are lots of different kinds of places to work, like energy clusters when you want to collaborate, focus booths, quiet rooms, video conferencing rooms for when people need a well-equipped technical room to present across multiple national and regional locations,” she said.

Lunchroom/kitchen/dining areas, called the Heartspace, are on levels three, called Toki Kei Raro, and four, called Toki Kei Runga.

Just stare at those beautiful stairs. Photo / Dean Purcell

For Linzey, staff enjoying the new Heartplace/Toki Kei Raro kitchen and dining area delights: “One of the biggest cultural changes for me is you don’t eat at your desk”.

But it is those stylish timber stairs that remain the aspect she’s most surprised and thrilled about.

Beca House Te Paeroa o te Kawau

New world headquarters for global business;

Eight-level building at 124 Halsey St;

Beca has five floors across three interconnected buildings;

1400 staff relocated to new offices;

Left 17,000sq m at 21 Pitt St;

Completed move in March;

Now in 14,000sq m offices;

Tenant in part of Precinct Properties' new $550m Wynyard Quayside;

Interior design and building architect: Warren and Mahoney.

