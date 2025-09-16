Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

He made a friend on Roblox. Their relationship turned sinister

Eli Tan
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Ethan Dallas at 15. He had played Roblox, an online game aimed at children, since he was 7. Photo / Ariana Drehsler, The New York Times

Ethan Dallas at 15. He had played Roblox, an online game aimed at children, since he was 7. Photo / Ariana Drehsler, The New York Times

At age 7, Ethan Dallas began playing the online game, where he met Nate. Deadly abuse followed, said Ethan’s mother, who blames Roblox.

In December 2023, Ethan Dallas texted his mother, Becca Dallas, that something was weighing on his mind.

“I’m sorry. I feel so bad about myself. I feel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save