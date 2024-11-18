Roblox bolsters child safety measures after abuse reports

Characters on the Roblox platform. Photo / Jason Henry, The New York Times

Gaming platform Roblox announced major safety upgrades on Monday, introducing remote parental controls and restricting communication features for users under 13.

Roblox is a popular online gaming and creation platform founded in 2004 that allows users to play, create, and share virtual experiences.

Children using Roblox can choose from games and “experiences” created by users, and play with online users who are able to chat in real time.

Roblox attracts millions of users worldwide, particularly among children and teenagers, but recent research and media reports have said children are inadequately protected from scammers and bad actors on the site.

A report by Bloomberg last year said at least 24 people had been arrested since 2018 for grooming, abusing or abducting victims met through the platform.