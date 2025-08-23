Famine is declared in Gaza by the United Nations. The FBI are raiding thte home and office of a former national security advisor to Donald Trump.

US lawsuit claims child groomed on Roblox, paid with game currency

A concerned parent has brought a lawsuit against the popular virtual game Roblox after her child was paid for sexual pictures in the platform’s currency.

New York Post reports the North Carolina lawsuit alleges a 10-year-old was groomed by a predatory user they first met on the platform.

Initially making contact with the child through Roblox, the predator began text messaging the child, eventually convincing them to send sexual images.

The mother said the game’s safety measures are not sufficient to protect children from exploitation, lacking adequate parental controls or verification processes.

While adult accounts are not allowed to communicate with users under the age of 13, Roblox also does not have any mechanisms for confirming a user’s age on sign up.