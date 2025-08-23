According to Roblox’s 2023 report, 42% of the game’s users are under the age of 12.
Users on the platform can build their own games, often centring around social role-play of school, work, and family situations.
The content of these games is difficult to moderate and can be inappropriate for children.
Roblox has responded to the backlash through a spokesperson, who said the platform has safety mechanisms in place to protect its minor users.
“While no system is perfect, Roblox has implemented rigorous safeguards, including restrictions on sharing personal information, links, and user-to-user image sharing, and prohibiting sexual conversations.”