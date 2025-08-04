Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Infrastructure Report: Downer gears up for $111.6b in funded projects

By Graham Skellern
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Downer is part of a consortium tendering for the Northern Corridor public-private partnership that involves extending the four-lane highway 26km from Warkworth to Te Hana, including a tunnel section and interchanges. The project is part of the 100km-long Northland Corridor from Puhoi to Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Downer is part of a consortium tendering for the Northern Corridor public-private partnership that involves extending the four-lane highway 26km from Warkworth to Te Hana, including a tunnel section and interchanges. The project is part of the 100km-long Northland Corridor from Puhoi to Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Downer is increasingly confident the infrastructure pipeline will deliver exciting new opportunities, writes Graham Skellern

Leading construction and infrastructure maintenance firm Downer is gearing up to play a key role in the New Zealand Government’s new pipeline of major projects.

Murray Robertson, Downer New Zealand managing director, says, “I’m cautiously

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save