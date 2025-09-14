Alongside the staples is an expanded range of beers and wines. .

Paddock to Pantry has also introduced Hot Deals and Everyday Low Price classifications, meaning customers can shop the way they’re used to in-store but with the convenience of an online supermarket.

Kennerly said it was important for the business to deliver the products and brands Kiwis want.

“We’re committed to continuing to expand our range and bring even more choice to Kiwi households. Our mission is to keep growing and keep delivering Kiwis more – more choice, more value, and a great alternative to do their supermarket shop.”

Wayne Kennerly said his son John, Paddock to Pantry’s business manager, had been working with suppliers over the past five months to identify the business’ next wave of supermarket products to offer and negotiate pricing.

Kennerly said its sales were up over 50% in September compared to August, continuing a pattern of significant growth month upon month as more customers learn about its offering.

“We are confident that, like overseas, the trend of buying groceries online will continue and be the way of the future.”

The expansion has been made possible because of the business’ recent move into a large South Auckland distribution centre which was unveiled earlier this year.

Kennerly explained in May the roughly $10 million investment would allow the business to triple its range and capacity significantly.

“It also allows us to work with more suppliers to buy direct in bulk to provide lower prices to consumers. Our online Paddock to Pantry Supermarket offer continues to grow from strength to strength.

“This new distribution centre will allow us to increase the grocery deliveries we can make across New Zealand by a factor of 10, providing us with the opportunity to scale up our supermarket offer.”

Paddock to Pantry has one physical store in rural Karaka, and will open its second location in Glenbrook in December.

As to whether Kiwis can expect to see more locations from the growing grocer, Kennerly remained tight-lipped.

“Our physical store growth is likely to be slow due to the speed and value we can deliver via our online supermarket offer New Zealand wide.”

“Our focus remains growing our online supermarket business because we believe it’s where we can deliver better prices for consumers, and a way for us to deliver that value everywhere in NZ fast.”

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.