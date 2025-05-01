Online supermarket Paddock to Pantry is continuing its expansion with a second physical store, along with a new warehouse to boost capacity.
Online supermarket Paddock to Pantry has announced yet another expansion as it prepares to submit to the Government on why it can be part of providing competition to the supermarket duopoly.
The family-owned business, which launched back in 2017, focuses on delivering grocery brands at affordable prices. Its range includesThe Meat Box meat, quality produce sourced directly from local growers, and well-known branded groceries.
Now the business has purchased a new warehouse and has signed on to a second physical store due to open by Christmas.
Paddock to Pantry founder Wayne Kennerly said the new warehouse will allow the business to triple its range and capacity significantly.
“It also allows us to work with more suppliers to buy direct in bulk to provide lower prices to consumers. Our online Paddock to Pantry Supermarket offer continues to grow from strength to strength,” Kennerly said.
The business has one physical store in rural Karaka, but will be opening its second location to serve the community of Glenbrook.
“Like our existing store in rural Karaka, we’ll be serving a community that otherwise wouldn’t have a local supermarket. We look forward to providing for the growing population of Glenbrook Beach (Kahawai Point).”
Along with the expansion to capacity and its new store, Kennerly confirmed, the business will be submitting to the Government’s request for information from investors and prospective grocery market competitors about possible barriers to entry and investing and growing at scale in the market.