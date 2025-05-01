The business has one physical store in rural Karaka, but will be opening its second location to serve the community of Glenbrook.

Paddock to Pantry has signed up to its second physical store to serve the community of Glenbrook. It's due to open by Christmas.

“Like our existing store in rural Karaka, we’ll be serving a community that otherwise wouldn’t have a local supermarket. We look forward to providing for the growing population of Glenbrook Beach (Kahawai Point).”

Along with the expansion to capacity and its new store, Kennerly confirmed, the business will be submitting to the Government’s request for information from investors and prospective grocery market competitors about possible barriers to entry and investing and growing at scale in the market.

Kennerly said he wanted to submit because he believes Paddock to Pantry can be part of the solution, providing New Zealanders with more choice.

Wellington expansion

Earlier this year, the business announced it was expanding its Wellington presence with week-round deliveries as it continues to grow amid the industry’s duopoly dominance.

Customers can choose to have their groceries delivered by NZ Post or Urgent Couriers, with delivery now possible seven days a week and overnight in the capital.

At the time, Kennerly explained that Government intervention to open access to wholesale operations had allowed the small team to expand.

“A couple of years ago, or five years ago, your only options were to buy off the likes of Gilmores or wholesalers like that.

“The reality is you are far better to go and walk into a Pak’nSave and buy them, right? That’s why you saw dairies walking in with trolleys and buying from there.”

The wholesale operation allowed Paddock to Pantry to buy goods at a good price, but it was increasingly buying its stock directly from suppliers as its volume expanded.

Kennerley believed the business’s ability to offer meat, produce, and dry groceries and distribute them nationwide was a key differentiator.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.