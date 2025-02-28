Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Online supermarket Paddock to Pantry expands amid grocery duopoly

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Online supermarket Paddock to Pantry is expanding its delivery presence in Wellington as it continues to grow amid a strong grocery duopoly. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Online supermarket Paddock to Pantry is expanding its delivery presence in Wellington as it continues to grow amid a strong grocery duopoly. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Family-owned online supermarket Paddock to Pantry is expanding its Wellington presence with week-round deliveries as it continues to grow amid the industry’s duopoly dominance.

Paddock to Pantry focuses on delivering grocery brands at affordable prices. It’s range includes The Meat Box meat, quality produce sourced directly from local growers, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail