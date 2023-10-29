Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Online grocery challenger Supie goes into voluntary liquidation

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Supie founder Sarah Balle.

Supie founder Sarah Balle.

Online grocery start-up Supie, which raised millions from investors to take on the big supermarket chains, has gone into voluntary administration following a failed attempt to raise $3 million.

The business has approximately 120 staff.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business