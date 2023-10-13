What a $60 supermarket shop looks like in central Wellington. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

What a $60 supermarket shop looks like in central Wellington. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Christopher Luxon’s claim he spends only $60 per week on groceries for himself has generated scepticism among the New Zealand public - including those leaving the supermarket today with hundreds of dollars worth of goods in their trolley.

The National Party leader made the comment during last night’s final leaders debate, before clarifying the figure does not cover all of his food needs for the week, but rather three breakfasts and one meal.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said he would spend between $300-$400 for a weekly family shop, and said Luxon’s $60 spend left him “very concerned about [Luxon’s] diet”.

Social media users were doubtful of the figure, with some querying whether the National Leader only ate two-minute noodles.

“Hoping Luxon shares his meal plans online cos I would love to only spend $60 a week,” another person wrote.

Today, the Herald headed out to see just how far that amount would go.

Coming in at just under $60 at New World Thorndon - the closest supermarket to Parliament - and focusing on the three breakfast and one dinner claim, we were able to pull together a shop of essentials. But not a lot more, and certainly not enough for a full week’s worth of groceries.

Breakfast foods:

Vogels Clusters cereal

Six pack Woodland free range eggs

One litre trim Anchor milk

Tub of Kalo Greek yoghurt

Dinner:

One pack of chicken breasts

One head of broccoli

Two washed potatoes

Miscellaneous snacks and staples:

Nice and Natural muesli bars

Three apples

Four mandarins

Four bananas

One block Dairy Milk fruit and nut chocolate

Four-pack of Purex toilet paper

NZME chose not to include some items such as hygiene products, pantry staples, alcohol and cleaning materials as these are often bought less frequently and can inflate the cost of a weekly shop. A block of Whittaker’s chocolate also did not fall within the budget.

Shoppers leaving New World this morning shook their heads when spoken to about the $60 figure, sharing their own shops were hundreds of dollars.

One man said the shop for him and his wife was $223, but he expected to spend more through the week.

One couple said their shop today was $200, but on an average week could get up to $400-500 between the two of them when alcohol was included.

Another man said he spent $223 today for himself and one other person but expected to buy more throughout the week.

Another couple said today’s shop was $130, but they split their grocery shopping over different outlets so expected the weekly shop to total more than that.

One couple's shop was $130, but would be spread across other outlets.

Stats NZ yesterday released the latest food price index, showing some food prices dropped slightly, but grocery food prices were unchanged overall.

Food prices increased 8 per cent in the year ending September 30, and fruit and vegetables were up 1.4 per cent year on year.

Another couple said their shop today was $200, but a weekly average could reach $400-500.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices took a bigger bite out of wallets, increasing 6.9 per cent over the year.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



