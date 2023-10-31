Voyager 2023 media awards
Supie collapse: Five reasons start-ups suddenly find it harder to get funding

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Auckland-based online grocery start-up Supie tried and failed to raise $3m in venture capital shortly before its collapse. It had previously raised around $8.5m.

The failure of online grocery firm Supie has shone a light on start-ups, and their increasing difficulties raising money.

Here’s an explainer about venture capital (VC): why it’s suddenly gone from feast to

