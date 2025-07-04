Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines
Updated

French air traffic strike disrupts 300,000 passengers, cancels flights

AFP
4 mins to read

The strike, protesting understaffing and "toxic management," involved 272 controllers and led to significant delays. Photo / AFP

The strike, protesting understaffing and "toxic management," involved 272 controllers and led to significant delays. Photo / AFP

Tens of thousands of passengers across Europe have been affected as French air traffic controllers began a two-day strike at the start of a busy summer holiday season to protest against understaffing and “toxic management”.

The strike by two French unions led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines