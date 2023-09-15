Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

National’s tech policy: Industry loves visa, esop moves - but also sees missing elements

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon, with immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford (left), technology spokeswoman Judith Collins and Auckland Central candidate Mahesh Muralidhar at a policy launch. Photo / Alex Burton

National Party leader Christopher Luxon, with immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford (left), technology spokeswoman Judith Collins and Auckland Central candidate Mahesh Muralidhar at a policy launch. Photo / Alex Burton

If early reaction is anything to go by, the tech industry loves the two core elements of National’s tech policy, released this morning: New visa options to draw tech talent to NZ, and a promise

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business