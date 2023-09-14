National leader Christopher Luxon will announce a technology and visas policy this morning, as the election campaign nears the end of its second week.

Luxon will then answer questions from media.

National has faced questions about its tax plan, particularly the modelling that underpins its foreign buyers tax. These attacks entered a new league on Thursday when three economists published modelling showing a $2.1b revenue shortfall in the tax.

National claimed it would raise $2.9b from the tax.

Finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis promised to resign if she could not deliver tax reduction next term.

Speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning, Willis said she would resign if a National Government couldn’t deliver on the tax cuts it’s promising.

“I would resign because we are making a commitment to the New Zealand people and we intend to keep it,” she said when pushed about whether the foreign buyers’ tax would work.

Labour has been campaigning in Wellington today, with Hipkins hitting the trail in Lower Hutt.

He was at the Youth Employment Symposium in Lower Hutt where he spoke to sector representatives about the importance of expanding programmes and pathways for youth who didn’t go to university to get them into work that they could prosper in.

He also referenced the need for more sustainable funding for organisations assisting youth into employment and also said there was “more work to be done” on making it easier for young people to get their driver’s licence. Hipkins has then travelled to Porirua to the Whānau Manaaki Kindergarten Association, which packed food boxes for hundreds of families across Wellington and the Central Plateau.

After packing a couple of boxes, Hipkins spoke with association members and was given 6-month-old Alyssa Kanavatoa to hold.

National has been on the attack over spending on budget breakfasts by the Ministry of Pacific Peoples.

National said government responses to written parliamentary questions showed the ministry spent nearly $53,000 on the breakfast events.

It follows Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes criticising the ministry last month for spending more than $40,000 on a farewell for its departing chief executive last October.

National’s public service spokesman Simeon Brown attacked Labour’s Ginny Andersen for defending the spending.

“Kiwis getting ready for work this morning would’ve choked on their cornflakes hearing Andersen say that this lavish spending was ‘pretty typical’.” Brown said

”If it’s ‘pretty typical’ for ministries to spend $52,000 on breakfasts promoting Labour Party political groups all over the country, Chris Hipkins must explain today how much has been spent since 2017 on doing this.”