Updated

Du Val collapse: PwC slices debts of failed developer from $306m to $267m after selling properties

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

BusinessDesk explains how the Du Val property group run by Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke was put under statutory management. Video / NZME

Debts of the failed Auckland Du Val development business were sliced from $306 million to $267m as assets were gradually sold this year by the Government-appointed accountants charged with running the business.

Statutory managers PwC today issued the latest six-monthly update on the financial state of the 70 businesses from

