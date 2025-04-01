Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jewellery, artworks, firearms: Du Val statutory managers still wrangling over assets

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

BusinessDesk explains how the Du Val property group run by Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke was put under statutory management. Video / NZME

How jewellery, artwork and firearms in the possession of Du Val’s Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke were paid for has been a focus of PwC accountants untangling the Du Val Group situation, court documents say.

The March 7 affidavit of PwC’s John Fisk was released yesterday by High Court

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business