How jewellery, artwork and firearms in the possession of Du Val’s Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke were paid for has been a focus of PwC accountants untangling the Du Val Group situation, court documents say.
The March 7 affidavit of PwC’s John Fisk was released yesterday by High Court Justice Jane Anderson after a media application for access.
Parts of that were redacted after the Clarkes opposed its release.
In the affidavit, Fisk revealed what’s been happening behind the scenes since last August’s raid by police and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) on the couple’s rented Remuera home.
Fisk’s affidavit said a portion of the receivers’ work following the appointment of statutory managers and receivers had focused on how assets in Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke’s possession had been paid for.
“We... carried out investigations to identify what assets (particularly jewellery, artworks and firearms) existed and appears to be in the Clarkes’ possession.
“That involved undertaking a detailed and complex analysis from available records to determine how those assets were paid for.”
“Access should be refused in any event because the affidavit contains a mix of disputed facts, conclusionary statements, inadmissible opinion and is misleading,” the judge noted.
The receivers’ reports on companies would give an update in any event, the Clarkes argued.
Further, some content “would cause uninformed speculation”, the Clarkes argued.
But Justice Anderson said there was significant public interest in the steps the receivers had taken, including through the courts.
“In my view, the appropriate balance is met by giving the media access to the receivers’ updating affidavit with the redactions proposed by the Clarkes,” she wrote in her April 1 minute.
On social media, Kenyon Clarke has challenged PwC and the Financial Markets Authority’s actions, saying that it has been eight months yet no charges have been laid against him and asking why not.
In December, PwC receivers told the court how insurance policy and valuation details at the Clarkes’ home indicated nine valuable jewellery items, which were then yet to be located.
Last month, PwC’s latest report showed Du Val debts blew out from $238 million to $306m.
PwC’s report was on 70 companies and entities, saying further extensive forensic investigation was needed.
Fisk’s March 7 affidavit said PwC would file a six-monthly receivers’ report on various Du Val entities today.
Last month, the Herald reported how car dealer John Murphy said he has filed papers with the Auckland District Court seeking the registrar’s approval to take a private criminal prosecution against Du Val founder Kenyon Clarke.
The charges listed in the document are theft and intentional damage — Murphy claims Clarke grabbed and stole his iPhone 15, which he says police told him was recovered by police in the Du Val founder’s swimming pool.