Top KC now acting for Du Val’s Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke

Ron Mansfield KC is on a "very, very limited retainer" for "the financial case of the decade", according to his client, Kenyon Clarke. Photo / Michael Craig

Senior criminal lawyer Ron Mansfield, KC, leads the “expert legal team” Du Val founder Kenyon Clarke has been boasting about on social media.

“Myself and Simon Cogan are now acting for the Clarkes and will be engaged on their behalf from now on in any relevant matter,” Mansfield told BusinessDesk.

Meanwhile, Clarke praised both Mansfield and Cogan, saying they’ve been “champions for justice in New Zealand for a very long time”.

“They’ve decided to jump into this on a very, very limited retainer, and that, I suppose, for me, speaks volumes about just how they feel about the action that we intend on taking,” Clarke said.

