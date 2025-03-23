A PwC Statutory Managers' First Report released in September showed Du Val was estimated to owe about $238m to creditors and investors.
But six months later a second report, released on Friday, put that figure about 30% higher.
The increase was in part because of funding allocated to try to finish some of the property developments, an increase in interest and fees owed, and new information revealed by accounting analysis, the report says.
The managers said they would continue to investigate Du Val’s dealings, including transactions between the companies and owners Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke.
Some were sold off, some entities were kept running and flood-damaged homes were being fixed.
The cost of employing PwC as statutory managers was $1.6m.
In March, the Government advanced $1.04m to cover some costs, but that was likely to be repaid later once assets were sold.
Companies can be put into statutory management by only the Government and it is rare.
When making the order in August, Commerce Minister Andrew Bayly said Du Val had significant liabilities and its position was so complex and large that immediate intervention was required to prevent broader harm.
“Statutory management is the option of last resort,” Bayly said at the time.