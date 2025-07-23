Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Du Val founders will continue to have assets frozen and passports held by court

RNZ
2 mins to read

Kenyon Clarke, one of the founders of Du Val. Photo / Supplied

Kenyon Clarke, one of the founders of Du Val. Photo / Supplied

By Rowan Quinn of RNZ

The founders of the collapsed Du Val companies will continue to have their assets frozen and their passports held by the court, the High Court has ruled.

Du Val is in statutory management, owing more than $300 million, and its main owners, Charlotte and Kenyon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save