Premium
Business / Companies

Business giants worth $215b urge Government to act on modern slavery laws

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Twenty eight signatories of an open letter have shared their support for legislation against modern slavery, which is still in effect in some businesses today. Photo / 123RF

A group of major New Zealand investment companies with assets worth $215 billion has called for the Government to address the laws around modern slavery.

Twenty-eight signatories, including AMP Wealth Management New Zealand, ANZ New Zealand Investments and Westpac, have urged “political collaboration” to ensure passage of new laws addressing

