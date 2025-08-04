Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How asset recycling has transformed Auckland

By Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Takutai Square in Britomart is always clean and tidy. Photo / Jason Dorday

Takutai Square in Britomart is always clean and tidy. Photo / Jason Dorday

Recycling assets is an affordable way to create vital infrastructure that might otherwise not be built.

David Walker, principal and APAC advisory market lead at engineering firm GHD, says Auckland’s most visible example is Waitematā Station, formerly Britomart.

“Britomart station cost the pre-amalgamation Auckland Council $200 million, which was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save