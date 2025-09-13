Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Should you keep your first home as a rental when upgrading? - Nadine Higgins

Nadine Higgins
Opinion by
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Nadine Higgins is the host of NZME's personal finance podcast The Prosperity Project and a financial adviser at enableMe. She was formerly a financial journalist and broadcaster.

Keep or sell: The real cost of holding your first home as a rental. Photo / 123RF

Keep or sell: The real cost of holding your first home as a rental. Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • Reserve Bank rules mean most borrowers need to have at least a 30% deposit – or 30% equity – in an “existing” property.
  • Debt interest on a new home isn’t tax-deductible, unlike investment property debt.
  • Consider Healthy Homes standards and financial risks of unforeseen bills when deciding to keep a property.

Many of my clients over the past few years have been based outside of Auckland, in places where – generally – mortgage debt levels are less onerous. It led to some interesting questions about the best path forward.

One which cropped up repeatedly was whether it makes sense

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save