Premium
Aviation summit: Cost of living, Trump tariffs, slow rebound make NZ consumers scared, economist says

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Infometrics chief economist Brad Olsen says it is crucial for the country, including the large aviation sector, to get young people into skilled professions, and to get better data about skills the country needs.

Brad Olsen might be one of the country’s most frequent flyers.

The Infometrics economist says getting out of the Wellington beltway is crucial to understanding how the economy is doing and what people want.

He addressed the Aviation Industry Association (AINZ) conference today.

“Last year we told you: Survive

Save