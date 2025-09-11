Spending on consumables and durables also increased, up 0.3% ($7.1m) and 0.5% ($8.9m) respectively.
Fuel and motor vehicles (excluding fuel) were the only categories to decline, down 0.1% ($0.5m) and 0.9% ($1.7m).
The non-retail (excluding services) category increased by 0.2% ($4.3m) compared to July 2025.
That category includes medical and other health care, travel and tour arrangement, postal and courier delivery, and other non-retail industries.
Spending in the services category, which includes repair and maintenance, and personal care, funeral, and other personal services, was flat, up by $0.1m.
The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail), increased from July 2025 by 0.4% or $41m.
In actual terms, cardholders made 174 million transactions across all industries in August 2025, with an average value of $54 per transaction.
The total amount spent using electronic cards was $9.3 billion.
