Retail spending rises for third month as Kiwis lift August card use

Retail’s long hoped-for revival may be gaining steam, with Kiwis spending more for the third month straight according to Stats NZ.

Electronic card transactions in the retail industries increased by 0.7% or $45 million in August 2025 compared to July. That’s the largest increase in 2025.

Spending in the core retail industries also increased in August, up 0.9% or $55m.

Apparel had the largest increase for the month, with spending up 1.8% or $5.9m.

Hospitality had its largest increase since November 2024, up 1.4% or $21m.