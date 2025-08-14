Advertisement
Food prices lift 5% in July year, Stats NZ data shows

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Business with 2degrees - Garth Bray joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW

Food prices increased by 5% in the 12 months to July 2025, after a 4.6% rise in the year to June, according to figures released today by Stats NZ.

Higher prices for the grocery food group, up 5.1%, contributed the most to the annual increase in food prices. On a

