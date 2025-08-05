This is the second consecutive positive Global Dairy Trade Auction.

Global Dairy Trade: Prices rise again, led by whole milk powder

Prices continue to rise in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 0.7% increase across the board.

This follows a 1.1% lift from the previous event, making it the second consecutive positive auction after prices fell at the four events between the end of May and the beginning of July.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price - recorded a solid 2.1% lift, to an average of US$4012/MT.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – rose 0.4%, to an average of US$2805/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat rounded out the positive reference products - up 1.2% to an average of US$7081/MT.