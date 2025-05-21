Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Government’s Regulatory Standards Bill to cost $20m per year

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Regulation Minister and Act leader David Seymour has defended his Regulatory Standards Bill after officials ascribed it no monetary value. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Regulation Minister and Act leader David Seymour has defended his Regulatory Standards Bill after officials ascribed it no monetary value. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Implementing the Regulatory Standards Bill will cost a minimum of $20 million per annum across an estimated 20 years, government officials estimate.

However, the Ministry for Regulation, the agency responsible for the bill, has been unable to estimate a monetary value for benefits the red-tape busting law might bring.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business