Alexander told the AIANZ annual conference that members had roles including “holding the regulator to account, as they rightly do to us”.

And he told the crowd in Wellington the CAA had “too much inward focus that has come at the expense of a wider view”.

That wider view should include an economic enablement function, he said.

Alexander said the industry wanted the CAA to stop obsessing about its enforcement and punitive roles and take a broader worldview.

“The past few years especially since the pandemic have been challenging,” he added.

Key issues for the sector include skills shortages and caps on student loan support for engineers and trainee pilots, as well as the impact of Government agency levies.

With those concerns already made public, many attendees are hoping for some positive news from Patena and especially from the minister, James Meager.

Despite contributing an estimated 5.6% of GDP and employing about 177,000 people, aviation does not have its own minister in New Zealand.

However, Meager, as associate minister of transport, has assumed responsibility for aviation.

Alexander said many firms faced delays in getting parts from overseas amid global supply chain issues.

He also mentioned a looming pilot shortage.

“The workforce challenges can’t be solved by our industry alone and need the support of Government.

He also cited levies or fees imposed by the CAA, Airways and ACC.

“These are all adding to the cost compliance burden.”

He said there had at least been some concessions on CAA levies and a reduction in Fire and Emergency NZ levies.

Had the sector not spoken out against those, the situation “would have been even more crippling”, Alexander said.

But he said some green shoots were emerging, especially in tourism and agriculture.

“It’s been a pretty tough 12 months for many in the industry,” the event’s MC Jehan Casinader said.

“Many of your businesses are facing increased costs, workforce shortages and rising levies.”

The conference is also hosting discussions and speeches on mental health and the economy.

The association this year marks its 75th anniversary.

Its members range from airlines to a one-man drone operating company and includes the NZ Helicopter Association.

John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.

