Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pic Picot on tipping his retirement fund into his peanut butter dream – Money Talks

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The founder of Pic's Peanut Butter talks to Liam Dann about his former hippie days.

“It’s very liberating not to have any money, you realise you don’t actually die,” Pic’s Peanut Butter founder Pic Picot says.

These days, that’s not something he has to contend with, of course.

Picot has just sold a majority stake in his business to a private Australian firm owned by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save