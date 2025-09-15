Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US, China reach ‘framework’ deal on TikTok ownership

Meissa Gueye and Daniel Silva
AFP·
4 mins to read

TikTok, which boasts almost two billion global users, is owned by China-based internet company ByteDance. Photo / Robyn Beck, AFP

TikTok, which boasts almost two billion global users, is owned by China-based internet company ByteDance. Photo / Robyn Beck, AFP

The United States and China have announced a “framework” deal on to resolve their dispute over TikTok that calls for the Chinese-owned app to pass to US-controlled ownership.

In a social media post, US President Donald Trump said – without directly naming the social media giant – that a deal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save