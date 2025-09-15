Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Clients of former financial advisor David McEwen urged to check bank statements

Former financial adviser David McEwen.

Clients and subscribers of former financial adviser David McEwen have been urged to check their bank statements for unauthorised payments.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said it has received complaints about suspected credit and debit card payments made on their accounts without their authority.

In March, the FMA filed criminal charges against Auckland-based McEwen for allegedly failing to comply with a stop order preventing him from contacting potential investors.

The permanent stop order was issued by the FMA against McEwen and a number of related entities in December 2023 over concerns of a risk of investor harm.

Through these entities, McEwen also offered subscription services to his clients for a share-tipping service and newsletter.