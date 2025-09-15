Advertisement
Clients of former financial advisor David McEwen urged to check bank statements

Former financial adviser David McEwen.

Clients and subscribers of former financial adviser David McEwen have been urged to check their bank statements for unauthorised payments.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said it has received complaints about suspected credit and debit card payments made on their accounts without their authority.

In March, the FMA filed

