Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Airways NZ boss reveals more about cause of August air traffic control outage, responds to anger over fee increases

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Airways New Zealand chief executive James Young has disclosed more details about the mid-August air traffic debacle. Photo/Supplied

Airways New Zealand chief executive James Young has disclosed more details about the mid-August air traffic debacle. Photo/Supplied

The country’s air traffic control agency says a routine attempt to shrink its vast airspace into two workable sectors sparked the mid-August air traffic debacle.

Five flights were held in the air, three of them diverted back to New Zealand in the August 16 incident.

Airways New Zealand chief

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save