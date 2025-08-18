Advertisement
Airways NZ air traffic problems: Aviation boss says compensation talks should happen

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

A technical fault shut Oceania airspace, forcing flights to circle off NZ’s coast, Airways NZ CEO James Young explains.

An aviation sector group has voiced dismay at the weekend’s air traffic mess, especially after recent Airways New Zealand fee hikes.

“We have a right to expect that theirs is a top-notch service,” Aviation Industry Association (AIANZ) chief executive Simon Wallace said.

“The association hasn’t had any communication

