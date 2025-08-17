“It looks like it’s a system issue, and it’s linked into the transfer of the data.

“I don’t have much more to say about it at this point and that is the subject of the investigation.”

Young said the back-up system kicked in almost immediately, but Airways staff had to conduct data checks to ensure all flight plans were correctly loaded into the new system.

“We activated that process at about 4.30pm.”

Work to repair the fault on the primary system began at the same time.

“As it turned out, the primary system was stood back up fairly quickly - after about 25 minutes - and then we [went] through our normal process to return it to service again.”

Young said the system is designed so that “if there is a failure at one point, we normally have another system that we can fail over to - which is what we were working through at the time”.

Airways had acknowledged and apologised to affected airlines for the disruption caused, but there have been no further discussions around compensation for the fault.

“That’s a conversation that we would have to have at some point down the track, but that is not normal.

“It’s a very complex system, the aviation system. There’s lots of different parts. At this stage, that’s not a consideration.”

Young assured passengers there was no safety risk at the time, as this was managed by maintaining verbal communications with, and visual sight of, aircraft.

Air traffic control outage ‘very rare’, says aviation expert

“Very rare” was how aviation expert Mike Haines described the traffic control failure.

Haines, who worked as the CAA’s former aeronautical services manager for seven years and as Airways’ former head of policy and standards from 2014 until 2019, told the Herald he expects Airways’ internal investigation into the incident will be “robust” and monitored by the CAA.

New Zealand’s air traffic control system is “one of the more modern and comprehensive systems” worldwide, Haines said.

Failures were rare, given there are already “multiple systems and redundancy processes” in place.

“What does occur is reduction in airspace capacity – that is, limiting flights into the airspace, increasing distance and height spacing between aircraft, and not accepting aircraft into the airspace.

“Not accepting aircraft is a procedure to ensure that air traffic control can still meet the safety criteria and while they assess the system issue, they reduce aircraft in the airspace.”

