Airways NZ boss says data transfer issue likely caused air traffic control failure

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A technical fault shut Oceania airspace, forcing flights to circle off NZ’s coast, Airways NZ CEO James Young explains.

The air traffic control failure that disrupted transtasman flights at the weekend was caused by an issue with the cross-system transfer of flight information data, says Airways New Zealand’s boss.

New Zealand’s oceanic air traffic control system was disrupted by a technical fault in Airways’ main Operational Control System (OCS)

