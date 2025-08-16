A flight to Brisbane circled off the coast before being diverted back to Wellington Airport.

A number of flights headed for Australia are circling off the coast of New Zealand.

Flight tracking website Flight Radar 24 shows four Australia-bound flights in holding patterns.

Stuff reports passengers on a Brisbane-bound flight from Wellington have been told the Oceania airspace has been closed.

The Civil Aviation Authority, Air New Zealand, Jetstar, and multiple airports have been contacted for comment.