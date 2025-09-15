Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business
Updated

Aviation Action Plan released: Changes for Ōhakea, regional airlines, aim to speed up new drone rules

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Associate Minister of Transport James Meager says the changes announced today are a milestone aimed at tackling critical issues in the multibillion-dollar aviation sector. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Associate Minister of Transport James Meager says the changes announced today are a milestone aimed at tackling critical issues in the multibillion-dollar aviation sector. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government today announced more than 20 new steps to address an aviation skills crisis and grow the sector.

Ōhakea will be made permanently available for large passenger jets and rules on drones will be reworked.

Associate Minister of Transport James Meager released the Aviation Action Plan today.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save