Patena’s entry has been keenly awaited by many in aviation and today he addressed the Aviation Industry Association (AIANZ) conference.

He said he might not have much aviation experience, but he had plenty of experience effecting change at organisations.

Patena was previously NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi director of land transport, WorkSafe New Zealand deputy chief executive and a Crown prosecutor with Meredith Connell.

He said yesterday’s Herald report saying the regulator was thought to need “an attitude adjustment” did not fairly respect progress already made at the CAA.

AIANZ acting president Gordon Alexander yesterday said the authority had “too much inward focus that has come at the expense of a wider view”.

Event MC Jehan Casinader today said many in the sector had described sector relationships with the CAA as “hostile” or “broken”.

Patena said he wanted to work to make the CAA more consistent and better with communication.

He said the CAA also needed to be more stringent about any conflict of interest or perceived conflict-of-interest issues.

“I’ve got my sights firmly focused on the future and what’s possible,” Patena said.

But he was also asked about “old heads” at the CAA resisting change.

Patena said the authority had to be clear about where it was going.

He said if people were on board with that, great.

If not, they might have to reconsider if they wanted to keep working at the agency.

But Patena said it was also important for him to listen to any CAA employees’ reservations about change.

And an audience member implored him not to make the CAA have yet another restructure and leaving operators confused about who to deal with.

Patena said the CAA would have to work with the sector to establish priorities.

He was asked about whistleblowers who’d complained about a toxic culture at the regulator.

“There’s been a documented public history about the culture within the CAA.”

He said he was mindful of being just a fortnight into the job and was keen to learn more about the entire sector.

The conference this week has heard complaints from operators about the CAA being too punitive.

Patena said when rogue operators surfaced, action had to be taken for everyone’s good.

“You need a strong and credible regulator who can hold them to account.”

But he said only about 1% of the authority’s budget went towards prosecutions.

“That does not indicate to me it’s a punitive regulator.”

Patena acknowledged that some civil aviation rules might be outmoded, and licencing processes could be sped up.

“I want us to be able to look at how we can automate.”

He said progress had been made addressing lengthy airport queues, as Associate Minister of Transport James Meager acknowledged this morning.

“I need to satisfy myself that we can make that stick,” Patena said.

