Aviation summit: New Civil Aviation Authority chief Kane Patena asked how he’ll handle ‘old heads’

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The new Civil Aviation Authority chief executive, Kane Patena, said he was sincere about driving change at the regulator and working more constructively with the aviation sector.

The new head of the Civil Aviation Authority says he’s been brought in for his ability to drive change.

Kane Patena took over as Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) chief executive 15 days ago.

Patena arrives at a regulator often perceived by the sector as having a heavy-handed approach.

