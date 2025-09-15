Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

Fletcher Building gains 4.6% after big volumes on ASX - Market close

BusinessDesk
3 mins to read

High volumes of Fletcher Building shares were traded on the ASX. (Image / NZME)

High volumes of Fletcher Building shares were traded on the ASX. (Image / NZME)

Gains from Fletcher Building and Pacific Edge weren’t enough to keep the index above the ledger to start the week.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 fell 0.15% to 13,208.31 points on Monday, with 31.4 million shares worth $110.2m changing hands.

Matt Goodson, the managing director of Salt Funds Management, said high

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save