NZME director Jim Grenon spends $6m buying more shares in company

The media company - which owns the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB, property site OneRoof and a host of other radio stations and North Island newspapers - posted operating revenue of $165.7m for the six months to June 30, down 3% from the same period in 2024. Revenue was partly impacted by the closure of community newspapers in December.
NZME’s net loss - after 5.2m of non-recurring costs - compared with a profit of $1.9m reported in the previous corresponding period, while operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up almost 12% on $21.4m at the same time in 2024.
Reader revenue was 3% lower at $39.2m, with print subscriber revenue and retail outlet sales down 6% compared to the previous corresponding period. Advertising revenue was down 3% at $116.3m with core digital revenue was 2% lower.
The company said a strategic review of OneRoof had highlighted a significant value creation opportunity and the new NZME board was focused in the short-term on growing OneRoof organically, while keeping strategic opportunities under constant review.