Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZME director Jim Grenon spends $6m buying more shares in company

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Jim Grenon speaking at the NZME annual shareholders' meeting in May. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jim Grenon speaking at the NZME annual shareholders' meeting in May. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZME director Jim Grenon has spent more than $6 million to purchase another 5.5 million of shares in the media company, lifting his stake to almost 16%.

Grenon, a Canadian-born businessman who lives in Auckland and led a shakeup of NZME’s board in May, now

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save