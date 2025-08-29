NZME director Jim Grenon spends $6m buying more shares in company

Jim Grenon speaking at the NZME annual shareholders' meeting in May. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZME director Jim Grenon has spent more than $6 million to purchase another 5.5 million of shares in the media company, lifting his stake to almost 16%.

Grenon, a Canadian-born businessman who lives in Auckland and led a shakeup of NZME’s board in May, now holds 29.995m worth of shares in the firm, according to a disclosure notice published to the NZX this afternoon.

He previously held 24.430m shares and the latest purchase lifts his total stake from 13.002% to 15.963%.

Grenon paid $6.1m for his latest parcel of shares, the NZX notice said. The trade happened yesterday.

NZME on Tuesday reported operating earnings of $23.9m and an after-tax loss of $393,000 for the first half of its financial year.