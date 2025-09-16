Advertisement
Contact Energy chair says electricity market ‘not broken’ ahead of report

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ's gentailers are joining forces to stockpile coal at Huntly Power Station, in a bid to keep the lights on and manage power usage.

As the release of a Government-commissioned report on the electricity sector approaches, Contact Energy chairman Rob McDonald says the market is not broken.

The report from Frontier Economics is expected before the end of the month, but the industry is largely in the dark as to its likely contents.

