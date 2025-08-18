Advertisement
Contact Energy CEO says building more renewables key to solving NZ’s energy issues

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Contact Energy has been an active developer of geothermal assets over the years, including its 174MW geothermal power station at Tauhara. Photo / Supplied

Keep on building.

That’s Contact Energy chief executive Mike Fuge’s solution to the country’s energy problems.

Next month, the Government is expected to release its review of the power sector.

Industry groups are calling for changes to the way the system works and some are pushing for a of the big four power companies – Contact, Mercury, Meridian and Genesis.

