Shane Jones wants to consider re-nationalising the power companies, more fossil fuels in energy shake-up

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Minister Shane Jones with a mug reading "Matua of Mining" – a birthday present. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

Senior NZ First minister Shane Jones wants his party to consider re-nationalising the gentailers as part of a massive energy market shake-up.

Jones has drafted a memo to his party leader Winston Peters on the state of the energy market in New Zealand and potential fixes.

The 21-page paper, seen

