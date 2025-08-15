Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Industrial users demand electricity market reform amid rising prices – Tony Clifford

By Tony Clifford
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Rod Drury talks to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge on his call for structural separation in NZ's electricity market. Video / Herald NOW
Opinion by Tony Clifford
Tony Clifford is managing director of Pan Pac Forest Products

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand’s energy system faces challenges, requiring new generation and smarter energy management.
  • Electricity generators say they have spent $10 billion on new generation over the past decade and are investing over $6b in renewable projects between now and 2030.
  • However, industrial users say they have lost confidence in the existing market.

It is important that New Zealanders understand the true impact of our dysfunctional electricity market, as generators resist the call for restructuring after years of making high profits at the expense of industrial users.

Industrial users have lost confidence in the existing market, even though generators are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save