Electricity market shake-up proposal misses mark: Bridget Abernethy

By Bridget Abernethy
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Opinion by Bridget Abernethy
Bridget Abernethy is chief executive of the Electricity Retailers and Generators Association of New Zealand

THE FACTS

  • Commentary on electricity prices and market structure suggests a radical shake-up, but the Electricity Retailers’ and Generators’ Association of New Zealand (Erganz) disagrees.
  • Eganz members are investing over $6 billion in renewable projects to increase supply and reduce prices.
  • Electricity prices rose 8.4% last year, mainly due to rising line charges, not generation costs.

Lately there’s been a lot of commentary about electricity prices, investment signals and the structure of the electricity market in New Zealand. Some have claimed our electricity system is fundamentally broken, that the only fix is a radical structural shake-up separating generation from retail.

This is the

Save