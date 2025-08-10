Electricity prices rose 8.4% last year, mainly due to a 20.1% increase in line charges. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Just this week, through co-operation on the Huntly strategic reserve, our members have worked together to help secure the electricity supply New Zealand needs, making sure the lights and heaters stay on when the weather can’t provide the fuel our largely renewable electricity system needs.

As we experienced during winter last year, without this firming back-up fuel, wholesale market prices are volatile. Now, after a decade of flat electricity prices, inflation and rising lines charges are also starting to affect household bills.

Electricity prices rose by 8.4% over the past year, driven mainly by factors beyond the cost of generating electricity, such as the revenue changes for lines companies approved by the Commerce Commission that have resulted in a 20.1% rise in line charges.

But despite claims of a broken electricity market, the electricity generation portion of our household bills increased by a more modest 4.5%, roughly in line with other cost increases over the same period.

The transition to a low-carbon, renewable-energy system will be bumpy and short-term increases in wholesale electricity costs are being experienced around the world as countries work through this challenge.

Erganz members are investing over $6 billion in renewable projects to increase supply and reduce prices. Photo / Supplied

Without adequate generation and a flexible back-up fuel supply, such as a steady supply of gas, more hydro storage or the deal recently inked by large generators to ensure fuel for the Huntly power station, we will see increased volatility in wholesale prices.

Volatility is not the same as inefficiency. Although New Zealand experienced high prices last winter, this July wholesale electricity prices were the lowest they had been since 2018, demonstrating the direct impact weather and fuel shortages have on prices.

We are encouraged that the Government is looking closely at the electricity system through initiatives such as the review of electricity markets and the Energy and Competition Task Force, which provide opportunities to enhance the system in ways that help consumers.

The key to successful reform is to focus on the most practical improvements that deliver more reliable and affordable electricity for New Zealanders.

This means focusing on removing barriers to building new generation, encouraging new entrants and improving access to market information.

The core of any future reform must be a focus on accelerating renewable investment. New Zealand doesn’t need more disruption – it needs more electricity generation and the space for our members and others in the sector to get on with the job of doing just that.