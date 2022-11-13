The report said every kilowatt hour generated receives the wholesale price, so when Huntly is burning coal, generators make a sizable profit on the low-cost kWhs they generated from hydro and wind. Photo / Doug Sherring

The report said every kilowatt hour generated receives the wholesale price, so when Huntly is burning coal, generators make a sizable profit on the low-cost kWhs they generated from hydro and wind. Photo / Doug Sherring

Electricity generators deliver “excess dividends” at a cost to people, planet, and the economy.

A new report from trade unions and an environmental organisation has argued big electricity generator-retailers have delivered billions of dollars in excess dividends to shareholders.

The First Union, NZCTU, and 350 Aotearoa report said partial privatisation of electricity companies had led to payments in excess of the profits gentailers earned.

The study argued that gentailers hiked electricity prices and halted decarbonisation.

“Underinvestment in renewable generation enables high-cost high-emission fossil fuel electricity to set the prices for cheaper renewable electricity, dragging prices up across the market and bolstering profits,” the report added.

The report’s authors said the Government should submit a minimum profit reinvestment target at the next shareholder meetings to rapidly develop new renewable generation.

The study also called for future dividends the Government got from its own shareholdings should be used to buy back gentailer shares.

That money should held by a special purpose vehicle with the objective of maintaining stable and secure energy supply, the report added.

First Union researcher and policy analyst Edward Miller said the four largest gentailers paid out $3.7 billion more to shareholders than they earned in profits from 2014 to 2021.

“Excess dividend distribution has starved our electricity network of the investment needed to build new generating capacity, hiking prices on households in the midst of a cost of living crisis, and keeping coal and gas-powered generating assets on life support”, he said.

“In December 2020 the NZ Government declared a climate emergency, but we are yet to see the kind of urgent action required to match the scale of the threat”, said Miller.

“The Government has recently acted on the banking sector, and on petrol companies to ensure that they are delivering better outcomes for New Zealanders,” Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said.

“This report demonstrates that there is a pressing need to do this for the electricity sector as well.”

The Government on Wednesday announced it was giving the Commerce Commission power to set fairer petrol and diesel prices.

Environmental group 350 Aotearoa said the Government had a crucial role to play in establishing a solution.

“We can’t expect the market to fix itself,” 350 Aotearoa executive director Alva Feldmeier said.

“The gentailers feel more accountable to their shareholders than to their consumers which is delivering neither fast emission reductions nor addressing the huge levels of power poverty in Aotearoa”.

The report, released this morning, said residential electricity prices had increased by 79 per cent but commercial rates dropped by 24 per cent in the past three decades.

A PwC report last month said many NZX-listed companies were waking up to the need to report the impact of climate change in their annual accounts, but progress was slow.

New Zealand carbon prices hit $85.40 per unit at the Government’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) auction in September.

NZME attempted to seek comment from several energy companies yesterday but they were unable to respond before deadline.

Meanwhile, the Green Party says the four big electricity companies should be required to reinvest massive profits into cutting both household bills and climate pollution.

The party’s energy and resources spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said climate action and support for energy-poor households should be a core design feature of our electricity market.

”As today’s report shows, these design flaws have led to massive under-investment in generating capacity and low carbon technologies.

“National’s partial privatisation of the electricity market in 2014, in particular, has held back climate action, promoted fossil fuels, and left households much worse off.

“Massive electricity profits should be reinvested into renewables, action to reduce household bills, and local clean energy projects, such as shared or community energy.”