Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Perpetual Guardian CEO Patrick Gamble on his financial journey and how to avoid blowing a big Lotto win – Money Talks

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Patrick Gamble, Perpetual Guardian Group CEO, says there's no reason why Lotto winners should end up bankrupt a few years later. Photo / Supplied

Patrick Gamble, Perpetual Guardian Group CEO, says there's no reason why Lotto winners should end up bankrupt a few years later. Photo / Supplied

“I get frustrated hearing stories about people who win Lotto or make a lot of money, and they’re bankrupt a few years later,” says Perpetual Guardian chief executive Patrick Gamble.

“There’s no reason that that should happen.”

Despite heading up a wealth management and advisory firm, Gamble tells the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save