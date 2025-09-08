Officers with AFMA (the Australian Fisheries Management Authority), Starboard's first customer across the Tasman.

A security start-up based in Wellington says it has raised $23 million.

The raise for Starboard Maritime Intelligence was led by Altered Capital, OIF Ventures and King River Capital, with support from Co:Act Capital, Icehouse Ventures and Whakatupu Aotearoa Foundation.

Starboard describes itself as offering AI-powered technology safeguarding the world’s oceans and critical subsea infrastructure.

It said the new funding would accelerate its expansion into North America, Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

The company said the new money should also strengthen its capabilities for classified and commercial maritime environments, and scale product innovation to meet rising demand for real-time threat prevention.