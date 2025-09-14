Business with 2degrees: Kiwifruit exports help lift BOP to top regional performance; banks pick a Q2 GDP squeeze; real estate industry pushes back on anti-money-laundering levy.

Auckland shows signs of returning to life, Bay of Plenty takes top spot in regional economic survey

Bay of Plenty claimed top spot of ASB’s Regional Economic Scoreboard for the first time on the back of a bumper kiwifruit season, while Auckland also showed signs of recovery.

The latest scorecard covering the second quarter of the year was marked by a “chilly” economy, said ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley.

“We’re seeing small pockets of warmth in what’s otherwise an economically chilly quarter,” he said.

“Retail spending is holding up, and consumer confidence is showing signs of life. That’s encouraging as we head into the second half of the year.”

But overall economic conditions in Q2 remained muted, with both inflation and the unemployment rate ticking up, the report said.