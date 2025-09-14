Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland shows signs of returning to life, Bay of Plenty takes top spot in regional economic survey

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Business with 2degrees: Kiwifruit exports help lift BOP to top regional performance; banks pick a Q2 GDP squeeze; real estate industry pushes back on anti-money-laundering levy.

Bay of Plenty claimed top spot of ASB’s Regional Economic Scoreboard for the first time on the back of a bumper kiwifruit season, while Auckland also showed signs of recovery.

The latest scorecard covering the second quarter of the year was marked by a “chilly” economy, said ASB chief economist

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save